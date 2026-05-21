Thursday thoughts: Will there be a big heat wave this summer?

Today’s Question of the Day comes from a student at Benjamin Franklin High School — “Will there be a big heat wave this summer?". The answer...yes, it is very likely!

Below is an image from the Climate Prediction Center which shows that the majority of the United States has a high probability of experiencing above normal warmth from May-July. This could be due to an emerging El Niño pattern. Widespread heat waves usually peak in July and August.

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Our first official heat wave of the season occurred this week with highs in the 90s for three days in a row. The high temperature record in Baltimore was broken on May 20th with a reading of 96° at the BWI airport!

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Today is the day where we finally feel relief from the intense heat! The cold front knocks temperatures down about 30-35 degrees!

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