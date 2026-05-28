Thursday Thoughts: Instruments used to forecast the weather!

Today’s Question of the Day comes from a student at Benjamin Franklin High School — “What tools do you use to forecast the weather?". The answer...we use many different instruments! Forecasting is not based on a single instrument alone. Meteorologists combine data using current observations, satellite, doppler radar, and computer models to create the forecast. It's like solving a puzzle—each instrument provides a different piece of the atmosphere, and it is our job as Meteorologists to put the pieces together to see what weather is coming next!

If you have a weather question of your own, feel free to send me an email or reaching out on social media!

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