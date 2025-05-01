The May flowers need showers!

BALTIMORE — The month of April has come to an end, and I know many of us are wondering what happened to the April showers! The total amount of rain that fell throughout the month at BWI was 2.34". This is about 1" below the normal monthly value of 3.39". Since the start of Meteorological spring, 5.47" of rain was measured at the airport. Typically, the Baltimore area should have seen at least 7.40" of rain by now.

If you were wondering where we stand in the ongoing drought, I'm sorry to report that conditions have not improved much since last week's update. This showed a Severe drought plaguing about 60% of the state, especially in areas to the northwest of the Chesapeake Bay. The Eastern Shore and far northeast Maryland was under a Moderate drought.

Below is a look at the most recent drought monitor map.

The good news is that we have some much needed rain on the way! Widespread showers and thunderstorms move through this weekend. The bulk of the moisture arrives Saturday afternoon/evening and will linger into Sunday. Hopefully this will be beneficial than problematic!

