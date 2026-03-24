We are getting closer to peak bloom at the Tidal Basin! According to the National Parks Service, the warm temperatures last weekend, helped the cherry trees reach stage 4 (Peduncle Elongation)! The blossoms are coming out and we are eagerly waiting for them to open! Peak bloom is still expected to occur between March 29th - April 1st.

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The warmer weather could speed up the blooming process! Temperatures are trending upward over the next few days before a cold front knocks temperatures down into the 50s this weekend. Peak bloom only lasts a few days so make sure you enjoy them while they are here!

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