The 103rd Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl!

Game day forecast
Watch on WMAR Thanksgiving morning
Posted at 3:46 AM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 03:46:53-05

BALTIMORE — Gobble Gobble! Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Not only is it Thanksgiving, but it is also the day of the 103rd Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl at Johnny Unitas Stadium! Loyola takes on Calvert Hall at 10 AM and you can watch it right here on WMAR!

Here is a look at the weather forecast for the game in Towson! Around kickoff time, it will feel brisk with a noticeable northwest breeze. Wind gusts between 20-25 mph can be expected with temperatures in the low-50s around 10 AM. Temperatures will likely remain in the low-50s through halftime and towards the end of the game. At least skies will be mostly sunny! Make sure to dress warm if you're heading to Johnny Unitas Stadium!

