Spring is in the air... and so is the pollen

'Tis the season to be sneezing. Spring is here, and so is the pollen this year.

Our recent pattern of abnormally high temperatures paired with dry, windy conditions has really elevated the pollen count this year! This week alone, we are looking at the high category in pollen from 3 types of trees.

Winds will stay intact throughout the workweek with little lulls in gusts. Winds help to keep pollen aloft.

We will see a slight shift in winds by the middle of the week, but we will not see a major break in the pollen count until significant rain pushes through. There are a few scattered chances for showers and storms through the workweek, but we don't believe this will be enough to completely filter the air from allergens. We expect an early and rough year for those who suffer from allergies.

Our outlook for rain suggests a dry pattern lingering for the end of April. This validates our assumption that the season for sneezing will be rough this year.

Good luck out there, and hope for a cleansing rain!

