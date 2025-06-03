Smoky skies & warmer highs

Milky sunshine is expected today, thanks to ongoing wildfires burning in Canada. The smoke shifts eastward across the Mid-Atlantic, making it more noticeable through the middle of the week. An area of high pressure nearby could bring some of the smoke suspended in the upper-levels of the atmosphere down to the surface, allowing it to smell a bit smoky.

Air quality will be impacted across central Maryland because of this synoptic set up. If you are unusually sensitive to air pollution, the air quality through Thursday may pose moderate health risks. Consider reducing your time outside!

We are going to turn up the heat over the next few days! Wednesday through Friday will be time frame where temperatures will be the hottest, with the peak of the heat occurring on Thursday. High temperatures will range from the mid-80s to the low-90s. While we are not expected to break the old record high temperature on Thursday (101° set back in 1925), it is on track to be the hottest day of the year thus far at BWI. The last time we were in the 90s in the Baltimore area was on August 28th, 2024 (97°). The warmest temperature of the year at BWI was 88° (May 2nd, 16th, 17th). The humidity will creep up later this week, which will make it feel more uncomfortable.

Find ways to beat the heat this week! The image below will help refresh your memory on how to keep you and your loved ones safe in the heat.

#StevieDanielsWX #Smoke #Hot

