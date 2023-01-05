Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Savor the 60s

Temps tumble...
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
JAN.JPG
Posted at 6:52 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 06:52:25-05

Is it January or mid-April? So far this month, afternoon high temperatures have been 20-25° above normal for early-January standards! Temperatures warmed into the 60s each day. Obviously, we have not received any snow so far this month, but a trace of rain was measured in Baltimore on Tuesday and Wednesday. The normal monthly rainfall amount for the month of January is 3.08" with 6.40" of snow.

TEMPS.JPG
RAIN.JPG

The average high temperature through the month of January is 44°. Staying above normal today and Friday, before more highs trend more seasonable this weekend. Enjoy the 60s while they are here because temperatures will struggle to hit 50° next week.

hightemptrend.JPG

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & Tik Tok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018