Savor the 60s

Is it January or mid-April? So far this month, afternoon high temperatures have been 20-25° above normal for early-January standards! Temperatures warmed into the 60s each day. Obviously, we have not received any snow so far this month, but a trace of rain was measured in Baltimore on Tuesday and Wednesday. The normal monthly rainfall amount for the month of January is 3.08" with 6.40" of snow.

The average high temperature through the month of January is 44°. Staying above normal today and Friday, before more highs trend more seasonable this weekend. Enjoy the 60s while they are here because temperatures will struggle to hit 50° next week.

