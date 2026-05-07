Question of the day: What time does Stevie Daniels wake up in the morning?

Today’s Question of the Day comes from a student at Benjamin Franklin High School — and it’s one Stevie Daniels hears all the time: “What time do you wake up in the morning?”

The answer? 1:00 AM!

You can catch Good Morning Maryland weekdays from 4:30–7 AM, but there’s a lot that happens before the cameras start rolling. Meteorologist Stevie Daniels spends the early morning hours analyzing weather data, building forecasts, and preparing graphics for television. And of course, there’s also time needed for hair, makeup, and getting camera-ready before the show begins!

If you have a weather question of your own, feel free to connect with Stevie Daniels by sending her an email or reaching out on social media!

#StevieDanielsWX #QuestionoftheDay

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_