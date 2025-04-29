Jumping to June levels...

BALTIMORE — Are you looking forward to summer? I definitely am! Starting today, many areas in central Maryland will get a taste of early summertime as temperatures will warm up into the 80s throughout the work week! Normally, the Baltimore area should see high temperatures in the low-70s in late-April/early-May. Today is expected to be the warmest out of the next several days, with highs in the mid-80s. This is about 15° above normal for this time of year. So far, the warmest day of the year in Baltimore was March 31st with a record high temperature of 86°.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, there is a likely chance of above normal temperatures across the Mid-Atlantic over the next 6-10 days. Temperatures will fall back to more seasonal levels this weekend.

