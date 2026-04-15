Here's why cities are hotter than the suburbs...

We hit 90°F today for the first time since September of last year! The official high at the Baltimore airport reached 90°, while the city climbed even higher to 92°.

If you felt the heat more in the city, there’s a reason for that—it’s called the “urban heat island effect.”

In simple terms, cities tend to run hotter than surrounding suburbs because materials like concrete and asphalt absorb and hold onto heat. Meanwhile, rural areas have more trees, vegetation, and waterways, which help cool the air.

As a result, temperatures in major cities can often run 4–8°F warmer than nearby suburbs!