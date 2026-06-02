Hello June!

Day late and a dollar short, but happy June!

Lots happening this month as meteorological summer sets in.

For meteorologists, June 1st symbolizes the start of the summer season. This is because of record-keeping.

It is also the start of hurricane season!

This year, since we are tracking an El Niño pattern, we expect a little less-than-average hurricane activity. That's almost always a good thing!

June sees, on average, highs of 80 degrees or more, with lows in the 60s. Given our current pattern, I think the month may trend a little warmer than normal this year.

For the first week, leading into the second, we are seeing temperatures jump from slightly below average to above average very quickly.

We will continue to track temperatures throughout the month, but so far, June is off to a nice start!