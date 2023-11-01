BALTIMORE — A freeze watch has been put in effect from Thursday November 2nd at midnight to Thursday morning. This is for temperatures ranging from 26 to 32 degrees. While the growing season is coming to a close, if you still have any sensitive plants out keep them covered or they will likely get frosty. Make sure you bundle up Thursday morning!
Freeze Watch up for most of Maryland
Temps Thursday morning in the upper 20s and low 30s...
Posted at 2023-10-31T22:42:30-0400
and last updated 2023-10-31 22:42:30-04
