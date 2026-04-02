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Egg-cited for Easter weekend?

Don't worry, be hoppy!
Free painted eggs image, public domain Easter CC0 photo. More:
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Free painted eggs image, public domain Easter CC0 photo. More: View public domain image source <a href="https://pxhere.com/en/photo/741964">here</a>
Free painted eggs image, public domain Easter CC0 photo. More:
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BALTIMORE — Easter Sunday is only a few days away! Temperatures should near record warmth on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Saturday will be the perfect day for outdoor Easter egg hunts as skies will be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine. A bit cooler on Sunday with widespread rain moving in during the afternoon and evening. Do not worry if you have outdoor plans on Easter Sunday...there are still plenty of egg-citing ways to have fun indoors! Activities like scavenger hunts, creative crafts, and playing themed games can help brighten the mood!

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Temperatures have been anything but consistent over the last few years in Baltimore! Last year, temperatures were in the 70s on Easter Sunday with dry skies! The last chance we saw a trace of rain on Easter Sunday at the BWI airport was back in 2022.

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