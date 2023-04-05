Breaking down the Owings Mills fire

OWINGS MILLS — On April 4, 2023 a large wildfire broke out in Baltimore county. It was an Eight Alarm Fire that scorched over 700 acres in Owings Mills at 3:30 PM EDT. You can read more here.

Weather did play a role in the spread of the fire. According to the NWS, the weather station closest to the fire reported winds blowing out of the south/southeast with gusts between 12-20 mph during the initialization and first hour of the fire. Relative humidity values were in the upper 40s and low 50s. Even the radar in Sterling, Virginia was able to pick up the fire. You can see below that the radar shows the signature as rain, but we know it as smoke. The radar beam at the time was reaching 3,400 feet and could pick it up!

Also portions of Baltimore county are currently under the "abnormally dry" category in terms of drought.

The crews were able to put out the fire quickly, and there is still no word on what sparked the fire. Maryland does have an increase fire danger in the spring and fall months due to dry conditions and warm and windy weather. If you notice a wildfire in your community please call 911 and contact your local county Forest Service Office.