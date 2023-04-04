Watch Now
200 firefighters respond to eight-alarm wildfire in Owings Mills

Posted at 4:30 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 19:09:30-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County fire crews are on the scene of a large wildfire at Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area.

The fire has been classified as eight-alarm and it can be seen in the area of Deer Park Road and Berryman's Lane.

Officials said drivers can expect delays on Wards Chapel Road and Deer Park Road.

200 firefighters from across the region are on the scene to assist with containing the fire.

The following roads have also been closed:

  • Deer Park Road and Dolfield Road
  • Deer Park Road and Wards Chapel Road
  • Deer Park Road and Berrysman Road

An evacuation order has been issued to 29 homes in the area according to Fire Lieutenant Travis Francis.
The evacuation site is Franklin High School.

At the time of this writing, the fire has not been contained.

There are no injuries to report at this time.

The press conference with more details can be found below:

This story will continue to be updated.

