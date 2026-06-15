Beautiful start to the week

Good morning, happy mid-June!

Monday is looking gorgeous with dry skies and plenty of sunshine. In the wake of a cold front on Sunday, we are seeing a nice dip in humidity and temperatures.

We will see mild conditions through Tuesday with little change to the forecast. Moisture builds back in for Wednesday as temperatures return closer to average.

Eyes on Thursday as our next weathermaker makes its way into the state. Stay weather-aware as we look at another chance for strong to severe weather.

Another pleasant stretch to follow for the weekend!