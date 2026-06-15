Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Beautiful start to the week

We are looking at a calm first half of the week with temperatures cool and comfortable Monday and Tuesday
Posted

Good morning, happy mid-June!
Monday is looking gorgeous with dry skies and plenty of sunshine. In the wake of a cold front on Sunday, we are seeing a nice dip in humidity and temperatures.

We will see mild conditions through Tuesday with little change to the forecast. Moisture builds back in for Wednesday as temperatures return closer to average.

Eyes on Thursday as our next weathermaker makes its way into the state. Stay weather-aware as we look at another chance for strong to severe weather.
Another pleasant stretch to follow for the weekend!

BALTIMORE RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Click here for Baltimore County News
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft