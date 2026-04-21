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April showers...where???

Upcoming rain chances...
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
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April showers bring May flowers...but where is the rain?!

Only an inch of rain has been measured at the BWI airport since the beginning of the month. This is around an inch and a quarter below normal!

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Drought conditions are continuing to worsen across the area. Areas south of Baltimore city are suffering from severe drought concerns. Areas farther north are under a moderate drought.

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Good news! A higher probability of rain showers are back in the forecast this weekend, which is wonderful for expanding drought conditions.

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#StevieDanielsWX
Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
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