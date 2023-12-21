Snow my goodness...

BALTIMORE — Christmas is right around the corner! Let's take a look at weather conditions on Christmas Day over the past 5 years in Baltimore! Santa gave us the extra chill last year as morning temperatures started off at 10° and we only hit the freezing mark later in the afternoon. In 2020 and 2021, high temperatures climbed into the 60s. Whereas, in 2018 and 2019 temperatures were near seasonal levels, in the 40s. While we did not see any snow over the last 5 years, we did receive some measurable rainfall at BWI in 2020 and 2021.

According to the National Weather Service, a "White Christmas" is defined as having a snow depth greater than 1" at 7 AM on Christmas Day. The last time we had a White Christmas in Baltimore was back in 2009 with over 3" of snow measured at BWI. Since 1953, there were 57 years with no snow on the ground and no new snow recorded.

If you were hoping for a "White Christmas", you will once again be disappointed. This year marks another Christmas that will likely not be white. Temperatures will be above normal, in the mid-50s on Christmas Day with mostly cloudy skies.

We will try again next year!

