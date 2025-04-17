An egg-cellent Easter weekend

BALTIMORE — Are you egg-cited for Easter weekend?! Good news, the weather looks to cooperate this year! A cold front will slide through Saturday night into early Sunday morning, which may spark a quick-hitting shower or two. Most areas will remain dry. The big story will be major warm up that takes place this weekend! It will feel like mid-June on Saturday with highs in the low to mid-80s. Easter Sunday will be sightly cooler, but will give off late-May vibes with temperatures in the mid to upper-70s!

The chart below shows conditions on Easter Sunday over the past five years in Baltimore. Last year, Easter Sunday was on the last day of March and conditions were dry with a high temperature near 70°. The last time we had measurable rain on Easter Sunday was five years ago on April 12th, 2020 with 0.21" of rain recorded at the BWI airport.

WMAR

Easter is a "moveable feast" since it's date shifts each year. This variability depends on the lunar and solar cycles. Easter is on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox. Easter could fall anywhere between March 22nd through April 25th. The celebration always coincides with the renewal of spring.

