All the colors of fall

BALTIMORE — Red, orange, yellow, purple, and more! Leaves can come in so many different colors as they change. Did you know that leaf color depends on the type of tree, as well as other factors?

Here are some different tree types:

These colors are present in leaves all year round, but with the process of chlorophyll most look green in the growing season. As temperatures cool the tree will stop the chlorophyll process revealing the fall colors.

Weather can play a big factor in the color and vibrancy of leaves. For more on that, here is an article from meteorologist Ally Blake:

The perfect weather ingredients in order to see the most vibrant leaves

So, if you are looking for a fall showstopper consider what type of trees you plant in your yard!