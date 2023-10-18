Watch Now
All the colors of fall

Leaf color depends on the type of tree
WMAR
Posted at 4:41 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 16:41:04-04

BALTIMORE — Red, orange, yellow, purple, and more! Leaves can come in so many different colors as they change. Did you know that leaf color depends on the type of tree, as well as other factors?

Here are some different tree types:

Leaf color by tree

These colors are present in leaves all year round, but with the process of chlorophyll most look green in the growing season. As temperatures cool the tree will stop the chlorophyll process revealing the fall colors.

Chlorophyll's role in leaf color

Weather can play a big factor in the color and vibrancy of leaves. For more on that, here is an article from meteorologist Ally Blake:

The perfect weather ingredients in order to see the most vibrant leaves

So, if you are looking for a fall showstopper consider what type of trees you plant in your yard!

