The perfect weather ingredients in order to see the most vibrant leaves

BALTIMORE — One of the pivotal parts of fall is, of course, the changing of the leaves, and as we continue into October the leaves are starting to get some color. While there are many factors to determine whether or not the leaves will be vibrant or not, there are many weather aspects that help to determine what happens. For example, in order to create the "perfect storm" of vibrancy, we need a wet drying season followed by sunny fall days and cool dry nights. So far the growing season has been dry, but we have recently been under the pattern of sunny days and cool nights. During the growing season, tree leaves produce chlorophyll to help plants create energy from light. The green pigment becomes dominant and masks the other pigments. That is why in the summer and warmer months you see green leaves as opposed to the other colors. Once things cool down, there is less energy and sunlight, furthermore, sending a signal to the trees to produce less chlorophyll.

wmar

If this pattern of bright days and cool nights continues then the vibrancy can be maximized. Unfortunately, there is a catch. Usually, around this time of year, we get cold fronts that bring gusty winds and heavy rain that can significantly drop temperatures. This combo of wind and rain can ultimately cause all of the leaves to fall off, therefore, displacing the leaves off of the trees. In the meantime just cross your fingers that we continue this bright day pattern with cooler and calm nights!