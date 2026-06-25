Warmer & slightly sticky today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Mostly dry today with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures, in the mid to upper-80s. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop late Thursday night, primarily across western Maryland. A stray shower may also drift into the Baltimore metro area late in the evening.

A cold front will slowly sag southward on Friday and Saturday, keeping the threat of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Some storms on Friday could produce wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph along with heavy downpours. Rain may linger into Saturday morning before drier weather returns for the second half of the weekend.

Once the front clears, attention turns to building heat. High pressure settles over the region Monday, sending temperatures into the mid- to upper 90s by Tuesday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming south 5-15 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 68. South wind 5-15 mph becoming light after midnight.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 68.

Saturday Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 85.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 67.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 96.