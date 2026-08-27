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Warm start, stormy finish to Thursday

Less sunshine for the day ahead with a slight risk draped over the region
Posted

Good morning, happy Thursday.
Less sunshine this AM as clouds are persistent from the overnight hours. Mugginess returns in full force this afternoon as temperatures warm closer to averages. A slight risk for the afternoon. Stay weather aware. Friday does have rain and a possible storms, but looks much calmer. Temperatures soar into next week.

Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

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Kelly Groft