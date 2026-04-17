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Trending cooler today

Shower chances increase on Sunday...
A noticeable cooldown arrives Friday as a cold front moves through the region. Expect a few light showers to develop after midnight tonight, lingering into early Friday. Even beyond that, a stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out at times during the day. We’ll catch a break on Saturday before a stronger cold front sweeps through Saturday night into Sunday. This system carries more moisture, so confidence is high that Sunday will be a wetter day.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Thursday night weather
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BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A spotty shower or two is possible today with a noticeable cool down! High temperatures will still remain above normal, in the low-80s this afternoon. Sunshine kicks off the weekend before a stronger cold front sweeps through Saturday night into Sunday. Shower chances increase heading into Sunday, which will be largely beneficial! Looking ahead, a more significant cool down is expected early next week as winds shift to the north.

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday Showers. High near 66.
Sunday Night Showers likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 65.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

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