Trending cooler today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A spotty shower or two is possible today with a noticeable cool down! High temperatures will still remain above normal, in the low-80s this afternoon. Sunshine kicks off the weekend before a stronger cold front sweeps through Saturday night into Sunday. Shower chances increase heading into Sunday, which will be largely beneficial! Looking ahead, a more significant cool down is expected early next week as winds shift to the north.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday Showers. High near 66.

Sunday Night Showers likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.