Trending cooler today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A spotty shower or two is possible today with a noticeable cool down! High temperatures will still remain above normal, in the low-80s this afternoon. Sunshine kicks off the weekend before a stronger cold front sweeps through Saturday night into Sunday. Shower chances increase heading into Sunday, which will be largely beneficial! Looking ahead, a more significant cool down is expected early next week as winds shift to the north.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday Showers. High near 66.
Sunday Night Showers likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 65.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.