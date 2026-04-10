Tracking sunny skies with highs in the 70s!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Patchy fog dissipates around mid-morning with skies becoming sunny this afternoon! Temperatures will rise into the low-70s today. A cold front moves through between overnight, which may produce a stray sprinkle before sunrise on Saturday. A sunny and pleasant weekend is expected with highs near 70°. Warming up and nearing record levels next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 5-10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 86.