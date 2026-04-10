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Tracking sunny skies with highs in the 70s!

Limited rain chances over the next several days...
Areas of fog will develop early Friday morning, but the strong April sun angle will quickly burn it off by mid-morning. Expect sunny, dry conditions for the Orioles game Friday night. A cold front moves through between midnight and 6 AM Saturday, bringing a brief sprinkle before sunrise. After that, skies clear out, setting up a sunny and pleasant weekend.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Thursday night weather
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Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Patchy fog dissipates around mid-morning with skies becoming sunny this afternoon! Temperatures will rise into the low-70s today. A cold front moves through between overnight, which may produce a stray sprinkle before sunrise on Saturday. A sunny and pleasant weekend is expected with highs near 70°. Warming up and nearing record levels next week!

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Friday Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 5-10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

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