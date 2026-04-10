Tracking sunny skies with highs in the 70s!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Patchy fog dissipates around mid-morning with skies becoming sunny this afternoon! Temperatures will rise into the low-70s today. A cold front moves through between overnight, which may produce a stray sprinkle before sunrise on Saturday. A sunny and pleasant weekend is expected with highs near 70°. Warming up and nearing record levels next week!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Friday Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 5-10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 86.