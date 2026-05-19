Today will be the hottest day of the week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper-90s today. Isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon hours. The 90s stick around mid-week. A strong cold front sweeps through the region on Wednesday, which may produce isolated strong-severe thunderstorms during the peak heating hours. Temperatures will tumble down to below average levels late-week behind the cold front. Expect lingering showers through Memorial Day weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 95.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorms. Low around 58.

Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Friday Night Showers. Low around 52.

Saturday Showers. High near 70.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Memorial Day A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.