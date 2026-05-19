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Today will be the hottest day of the week!

Tumbling temps late-week...
A major warm-up is underway across the Mid-Atlantic, and the hottest temperatures of the season so far are expected through Tuesday. Afternoon highs will climb well into the 90s, with a few spots potentially nearing the upper 90s Tuesday afternoon. The heat will feel even more intense as humidity gradually increases through midweek. While most areas stay dry, isolated thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening near the mountains.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Monday Night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper-90s today. Isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon hours. The 90s stick around mid-week. A strong cold front sweeps through the region on Wednesday, which may produce isolated strong-severe thunderstorms during the peak heating hours. Temperatures will tumble down to below average levels late-week behind the cold front. Expect lingering showers through Memorial Day weekend.

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 95.
Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorms. Low around 58.
Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Friday Night Showers. Low around 52.
Saturday Showers. High near 70.
Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Memorial Day A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

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