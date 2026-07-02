The heat peaks today & tomorrow!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! An Extreme Heat Warnings are in place for the entire area through Saturday as high temperatures climb into the triple digits with heat indices around 110°! Stay hydrated and limit your time outside! Thunderstorm chances increase Friday and linger through the weekend. Some of these storms could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy downpours, so if you have Independence Day weekend plans, be sure to keep an eye on the forecast.

Stay cool!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 112. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 80. Light and variable wind.

Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Heat index values as high as 113.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 79.

Independence Day A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday A slight chance of showers, then possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 94.

Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 89.