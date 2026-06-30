Temperatures and humidity are on the rise

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Hot and muggy today with highs near 90° under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures continue to heat up this week with the peak of the heat occurring on Friday! Temperatures will rise near record levels and heat index values will range anywhere from 100-112° into Independence Day weekend. Rain and storm chances ramp up into the holiday weekend, so make sure you keep an eye on radar if you have outdoor plans.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 106.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 102.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 79.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 104.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79.

Independence Day Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96.