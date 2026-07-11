Sunshine returns for Sunday afternoon

Happy Sunday!
Sunshine finally slides back into the forecast. Temperatures are on a slightly cooler trend thanks to a cool front sliding through. We will see a mild start to the workweek with plenty of sunshine. Warming temps will return by middle week, with the upper 90s projected.
Have a safe weekend!
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 72.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.