Sunshine returns for Sunday afternoon

Happy Sunday!

Sunshine finally slides back into the forecast. Temperatures are on a slightly cooler trend thanks to a cool front sliding through. We will see a mild start to the workweek with plenty of sunshine. Warming temps will return by middle week, with the upper 90s projected.

Have a safe weekend!

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 72.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.