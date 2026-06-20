Sunny summer day for Father's Day

Good morning, happy Sunday!

Lots going on today as we see the summer solstice and Father's Day fall on the same Sunday this year. Conditions are looking ideal for any outing, including firing up the grill this afternoon or evening. Highs range in the middle 80s to the lower 90s depending on winds and sunshine. Sunday night brings the next weathermaker back into the region as we look to track showers and storms. This is reserved mostly for Monday, with things scooting out of here in time for work on Tuesday. Calm and comfortable for the middle portions next week.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of showers between 2am and 5am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.