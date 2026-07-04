Sunny & stormy Sunday

Good morning, happy Sunday!

Mild and muggy start to the day. Temperatures will jump from the 80s back into the 90s pretty quickly this morning. Highs will range in the 90s this afternoon. Showers and storms develop for the afternoon. Sunday and Monday look to have potentially strong to severe storms. High winds, rain, and hail are all possible with storm development, but our main concern is the elevated winds. Next week brings slightly cooler temperatures back into the forecast, with the 80s finally returning.

Stay cool and safe, folks!

Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 103. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Low around 72. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.