Sunny skies & milder temps today

BALTIMORE — High pressure yields southerly winds and dry air- keeping skies sunny and temperatures in the mid-50s today and Saturday. Temperatures rise even higher on Sunday, into the mid-60s with soaking rain and gusty winds. Wind gusts between 30-35 mph can be expected as this cold front works through. Even a thunderstorm or two is not out of the question later in the day on Sunday with rainfall totals between 1-3". Showers spill over into Monday morning with better snow opportunities to the northwest of the area. Temperatures take a big hit next week, back to seasonal levels in the upper-40s and low-50s.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph.
Saturday Patchy fog between 8am and 10am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 64. Breezy.
Sunday Night Showers. Low around 37. Breezy.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.
Monday Night Clear, with a low around 27.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 48.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 49.