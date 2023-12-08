Sunny skies & milder temps today

BALTIMORE — High pressure yields southerly winds and dry air- keeping skies sunny and temperatures in the mid-50s today and Saturday. Temperatures rise even higher on Sunday, into the mid-60s with soaking rain and gusty winds. Wind gusts between 30-35 mph can be expected as this cold front works through. Even a thunderstorm or two is not out of the question later in the day on Sunday with rainfall totals between 1-3". Showers spill over into Monday morning with better snow opportunities to the northwest of the area. Temperatures take a big hit next week, back to seasonal levels in the upper-40s and low-50s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday Patchy fog between 8am and 10am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 64. Breezy.

Sunday Night Showers. Low around 37. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 49.