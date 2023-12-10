BALTIMORE — From showers and heavy rain on Sunday to slushy snow for some on Monday morning.

Colder air fills in quickly on the backside of the weather maker that brought all the rain on Sunday. This will mix with some moisture to create a short window of heavy snow for some. Here is a snapshot of one forecast model, early Monday morning. Note the sharp cutoff from rain (in green, yellow, and orange) to snow (blue).

WMAR

Where snow does fall, expect a drop in visibility. As the snow lands on warm ground it will melt very fast. This will likely lead to slush on the roads so impacts will be on the lower end there. That being said, it has been a long time since we have seen snow. Some snow could accumulate on the grass. Here is the snow forecast.

WMAR

The best chance to see snow is north and west of the metro. Areas in the light blue will see less than one inch on the grass with a melting slush on the roads early Monday. Higher elevation and areas to the north could get just over an inch.

This all melts quickly on Monday with highs in the mid 40s.

As far as impacts, the greatest will be a drop in visibility as the snow is falling. that will likely be before 7am across our area. There could be a few slick spots, but that is on the low end with how warm the road will be.