Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Sunny portions for Sunday

Sunshine mixed with cloud cover today. Rain tapers off for the late morning hours, bringing the 90s back
Temperatures are cooler than Saturday, but hot in their own right. Rain leaves before the afternoon arrives, making way for a steamy set-up. Temperatures are expected in the 80s and 90s for highs. North northeast winds will aid in making the second half of Sunday a little more comfortable.
Sunny portions for Sunday
Posted
and last updated

Happy Sunday!
Temperatures are cooler than Saturday, but hot in their own right.

Rain leaves before the afternoon arrives, making way for a steamy set-up. Temperatures are expected in the 80s and 90s for highs. North northeast winds will aid in making the second half of Sunday a little more comfortable. Monday will bring slightly cooler temperatures back into the forecast. Another dry streak of days is expected this week.

Sunday
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

BALTIMORE RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Click here for Baltimore County News
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft