Sunny portions for Sunday

Happy Sunday!

Temperatures are cooler than Saturday, but hot in their own right.

Rain leaves before the afternoon arrives, making way for a steamy set-up. Temperatures are expected in the 80s and 90s for highs. North northeast winds will aid in making the second half of Sunday a little more comfortable. Monday will bring slightly cooler temperatures back into the forecast. Another dry streak of days is expected this week.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.