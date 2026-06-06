Sunny portions for Sunday

Happy Sunday!
Temperatures are cooler than Saturday, but hot in their own right.
Rain leaves before the afternoon arrives, making way for a steamy set-up. Temperatures are expected in the 80s and 90s for highs. North northeast winds will aid in making the second half of Sunday a little more comfortable. Monday will bring slightly cooler temperatures back into the forecast. Another dry streak of days is expected this week.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.