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Sunny & dry

Hot, but overall a nice forecast for our Tuesday afternoon
Posted

Good morning, happy Tuesday.

Conditions look fair over the next several hours of our day. Sunshine comes in early and sticks around. Dry conditions with a light breeze from the north. Highs range in the upper 80s lower 90s this afternoon. We will see one more day of favorable conditions Wednesday before changes come our way. A steep drop off in temps arrive late week and linger into early next week.

Overnight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday
Patchy fog between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday
A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 82.

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Kelly Groft