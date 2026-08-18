Sunny & dry

Good morning, happy Tuesday.

Conditions look fair over the next several hours of our day. Sunshine comes in early and sticks around. Dry conditions with a light breeze from the north. Highs range in the upper 80s lower 90s this afternoon. We will see one more day of favorable conditions Wednesday before changes come our way. A steep drop off in temps arrive late week and linger into early next week.

Overnight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday

Patchy fog between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday

A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 82.