Sunny & dry

Good morning, happy Tuesday.
Conditions look fair over the next several hours of our day. Sunshine comes in early and sticks around. Dry conditions with a light breeze from the north. Highs range in the upper 80s lower 90s this afternoon. We will see one more day of favorable conditions Wednesday before changes come our way. A steep drop off in temps arrive late week and linger into early next week.
Overnight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday
Patchy fog between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday
A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 82.