Sunny and warm on this Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Drier skies with more sunshine! High temperatures range in the low to mid-80s! A strong cold front will track across the area Friday and Saturday, bringing additional chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms have the potential to become severe. High temperatures could potentially reach the 90s by Monday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light southwest wind.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 69.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.