Sunny and consistent

Good morning, happy Monday.

Conditions are favorable this morning, with mostly clear skies and light winds. Sunshine will arrive early today, boosting our temperatures into the 70s and 80s. The forecast is not looking to change much over the next several days. Enjoy the consistency!

Overnight A chance of sprinkles. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. North wind around 8 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.