Sunny and bright end to the weekend

Good morning, happy Sunday.

A bright start to your day with some clouds in the region. We are staying dry for the rest of the weekend with highs expected in the 70s. Our northern breeze eases, making way for warmer air. We will ring in the new month with sunshine and the 70s.

Enjoy your Sunday!

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Light north wind.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light south wind.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.