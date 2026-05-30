Sunny and bright end to the weekend

Good morning, happy Sunday.
A bright start to your day with some clouds in the region. We are staying dry for the rest of the weekend with highs expected in the 70s. Our northern breeze eases, making way for warmer air. We will ring in the new month with sunshine and the 70s.
Enjoy your Sunday!
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Light north wind.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light south wind.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.