Sunday showers on the way

Good morning, happy Sunday!

Things are looking easy for the start of the day. Temperatures hover in the 30s and 40s across the state. Sunshine will be more visible through the morning hours as we see a batch of rain moving in from the west. Temperatures will be comfortable, with highs near 60. As the sun sets this evening, we will see rain push through the region. Another round of showers and potential for storms slide through Monday, with highs in the 60s.

Have a safe weekend!

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night

Rain. Low around 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday

Rain before 11am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 11am. High near 66. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Monday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers likely between 8pm and 2am. Low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.