Sun to snow today

BALTIMORE — Winter Storm Watches go into effect for the entire area starting this evening through Monday night. The snow moves in around dinner time to our westernmost suburbs and overspreads the area overnight into Monday.

About 3-6" of snow is possible for northeast MD and 4-8" for much of the area. Totals could be a bit greater across the higher elevations depending on where the heavy band of snow sets up. These totals could still fluctuate as we move forward as the models come into better agreement. There is still some uncertainty with how far north the warm air travels, which will dictate how much freezing rain/sleet we see. The GFS model still has the system tracking more north, leading to more of a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet south of the city. The European model has the low more south, which keeps the precipitation type mostly snow through the duration of the event.

Regardless of if its 3-6" or 4-8", it's going to be difficult for commuters on Monday morning and evening. The snow winds down Monday night with some leftover wrap around snow showers into early Tuesday morning before daybreak.

Stick with Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team for updates!

In the wake of the winter storm, it will feel brutally cold this week! Temperatures will plummet, either at or below freezing for most!