Stormy start to Saturday

Good morning, happy Saturday.

We are keeping our heads on a swivel this weekend! Between wildfire smoke and strong thunderstorms, Saturday gets off to a rough start. Temperatures will be very muggy, with highs in the 90s. Triple-digit heat index values paired with dips in air quality make indoor plans the ideal setup.

Air quality looks to go from a code purple to a code orange through Saturday, with an air quality watch through Sunday.

Storms are expected to include strong winds, heavy rain, and the potential for hail and tornadoes. The state looks to range from 2-5% for the risk of tornadoes.

Please stayweather-awaree for the duration of the weekend. A few showers and storms could linger into Sunday morning.