Storms return Thursday afternoon

Good morning, happy Thursday.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler this morning and afternoon as we see a system arrive from the west. Conditions are less favorable compared to Wednesday with the threat of storms, possibly severe, arriving this afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Have ways to get alerts. Conditions settle down in the overnight, with lows in the 70s. Friday is trending drier, but rain is still in the forecast. Saturday is looking like another active afternoon with showers and storms expected.

Overnight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 84.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9pm. Patchy fog between 9pm and 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday

Showers likely before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.