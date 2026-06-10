Steamy & stormy today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Hot and humid today with high temperatures in the low-90s. Showers and rumbles of thunder are possible this morning, before potentially stronger storms develop this afternoon and evening. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. Storm chances linger into Thursday and Friday thanks to higher heat and humidity. Temperature-wise, we're looking at the hottest readings of the season so far on Thursday and Friday, with highs soaring into the 96–98°F range. Combined with dew points in the 70s, heat index values could approach or even exceed 105°F in some locations.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 104.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.