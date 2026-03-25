Spring-like temps in the 60s today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Partly sunny skies today with highs near 60°! Temperatures will trend warmer just in time for the O's home opener on Thursday! Temperatures will range in the low-70s around first pitch with mostly dry skies. A brief shower is possible during the game, but a rain out looks very unlikely. Showers move through on Friday as a cold front swings across the region. Dry and sunny skies are expected this weekend with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 67.