Spring-like temps in the 60s today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Partly sunny skies today with highs near 60°! Temperatures will trend warmer just in time for the O's home opener on Thursday! Temperatures will range in the low-70s around first pitch with mostly dry skies. A brief shower is possible during the game, but a rain out looks very unlikely. Showers move through on Friday as a cold front swings across the region. Dry and sunny skies are expected this weekend with highs in the low to mid-50s.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the morning.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 5-10 mph.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday Night A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Friday Night A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 51.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 56.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 67.