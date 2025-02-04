Spring-like & breezy today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Another day with high temperatures in the 50s! Northwest winds will become breezy, with wind gusts up to 30-35 mph at times. A wintry mix fills in Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Some will start off with light snow, but as we get warmer, there is a change over to ice. This would mean freezing rain for some with ice accumulation. Thursday morning could be a mess if this all comes together. As we warm Thursday we all switch over to rain. Temperature drop off again Friday, but we look dry. The weekend brings another round of mixed precip early with a change over to rain by the afternoon. Fitting to the pattern, we climb back into the 50s to fall back to the 30s by Monday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. North wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A chance of snow and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night Freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow and sleet, then rain. Low around 31.

Thursday Rain. High near 52.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday A chance of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet, then rain and sleet likely. Cloudy, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night Rain and sleet. Low around 32.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.