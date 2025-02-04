Watch Now
Winter Weather Advisory: Prepare for Icy Conditions in Baltimore!

Thursday morning commute looks messy
Freezing rain potential
BALTIMORE — There is a winter weather advisory for our area starting Wednesday February 5th at 9 pm that goes until Thursday February 6th at 10 am. This is ahead of our next winter system which is set to bring snow, sleet, freezing rain, and eventually rain.

Winter weather advisory

Here is the time frame:

9pm Wednesday

Our first sign of freezing rain shows up Wednesday evening. This will be scattered at first. We have a set up here called cold air damming. This is where a shallow pool of cold air hangs near the surface. Warmer air runs over the top of that air mass causing rain to fall into cold air and freezing on contact.

Thursday 3 am

This freezing rain kicks into higher gear early Thursday morning. This is where we could pick up most of the ice accumulation.

Thursday 7 am

As we get closer to day break, temperatures start to warm back up. This will change our freezing rain, back over to rain. This is the pink on the map switching over to green and yellow.

Here is one idea of some of the ice totals we could see.

Thursday ice totals

Most will range from a trace up to a quarter of an inch. That is enough to make roads slick. If your drive is early Thursday, definitely add in more time.

This will all melt quickly as temperature get back into the 40s by midday and the afternoon.

Stay safe!

