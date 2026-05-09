Some sun for Mother's Day

Happy Mama's Day! Tell a mom you love them today.

Sunshine and rain are in the mix for this year's forecast. We will start off with a little sun this morning, eventually leading to some rain. The bulk of the rain is reserved for past sunset and into Monday. That said, a few pop-ups are still on the docket.

Plan ahead for anything outdoors today! The good news is we will see that sunshine boost temperatures to near 80s, if not into the 80s, this afternoon.

We kick off the workweek with morning showers and a cooler trend.