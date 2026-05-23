Soggy set-up for the holiday weekend

Good morning, happy Sunday.

Your extended weekend is looking a bit wet, with rain lingering into the morning and afternoon hours.

Showers will show some slowing by the second half of the day, but it will be persistent. We see some dry days on the horizon as Monday pushes in. The holiday proper will have a better chance at some dry time. Temperatures will improve Sunday, with highs jumping back into the 70s. Rain will remain in the forecast through Wednesday, but it is looking less impressive than last week.

Have a safe holiday weekend!