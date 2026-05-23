Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Weather

Actions

Soggy set-up for the holiday weekend

Rain spills over into the second leg of the weekend, with temperatures showing some improvement from Saturday
Your extended weekend is looking a bit wet, with rain lingering into the morning and afternoon hours. Showers will show some slowing by the second half of the day, but it will be persistent.
Soggy set-up for the holiday weekend
Posted
and last updated

Good morning, happy Sunday.
Your extended weekend is looking a bit wet, with rain lingering into the morning and afternoon hours.

Showers will show some slowing by the second half of the day, but it will be persistent. We see some dry days on the horizon as Monday pushes in. The holiday proper will have a better chance at some dry time. Temperatures will improve Sunday, with highs jumping back into the 70s. Rain will remain in the forecast through Wednesday, but it is looking less impressive than last week.
Have a safe holiday weekend!

BALTIMORE RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Click here for Baltimore County News
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft