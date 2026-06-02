Slightly cooler Tuesday ahead

Happy Tuesday, everyone!

Temperatures struggle a bit this morning and afternoon as we see the impacts of that quick cold front. Winds will be from the north, with a chill added to the air. Minimal, but still a chance at a thunderstorm to our west this afternoon. Slightly below our averages for this time of year. Temps will rebound by Wednesday, with the 80s returning. A warming trend pushes in for the end of the workweek!

Overnight Scattered sprinkles. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Light north wind.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.